“The [Australian Federal Police] has acted in good faith and professionally at all times during some of the most complex investigations the AFP has ever undertaken,” a spokesperson insisted, as news broke that the federal police are abandoning two criminal investigations into alleged murders involving Ben Roberts-Smith due to potentially inadmissible evidence.

This is the second time an AFP investigation into Roberts-Smith has been compromised, after it was revealed in 2020 that former AFP chief Mick Keelty had been told secret details by serving police and dutifully passed them on to Roberts-Smith.

A statement to the effect of “actually you’re doing an extremely good job and policing is very hard” is not one any law enforcement agency wants to have to release, and comes during a particularly torrid period for the AFP.