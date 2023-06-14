An Australian conspiracy movement influencer has been found guilty of illegally collecting donations and failing to account for money and property for an anti-vaccine flood relief group that was created because he claimed other charities weren’t transparent enough.

Yesterday David Oneeglio pleaded guilty to two charges under Queensland’s Collections Act 1966 for his role in Aussie Helping Hands and Aussie Helping Hearts, the two operating names for an organisation that was revealed by a Crikey investigation to have illegally raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Northern Rivers flood victims in early 2022.

Oneeglio, who emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the loudest voices from the anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown freedom movement, was charged with collecting donations illegally without approval and for failing to produce requested information and records to account properly for money and equipment received. A third charge relating to unlawful misuse of the donated money was dropped.