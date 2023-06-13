While Australian politics have been squabbling this past week about how to make the war in Ukraine all about us, action on the ground — and in the waters — of the country last week marked a turning point with the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s confirmation of social media’s worst kept secret: the beginning of the summer counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the country’s political and once-oligarchic elites are discovering an important truth: when you mobilise for a people’s war, the people will have their own demands. The result? A growing shift in power to independent media and civil society that will shape the country’s postwar society.

There’s much we don’t yet know about the collapse of the dam, although as an attack on civilian infrastructure it’s likely to turn out to be the most significant war crime since the invasion began. It is already causing the greatest ecological disaster in Europe since Chernobyl, not just in the flooded areas of southern Ukraine, but across the ecosystem of the Black Sea with Zelenskyy warning of ”sewage, oil, chemicals and possibly anthrax from animal burial sites”. Rubbish from the flooding is already washing up on Black Sea beaches.