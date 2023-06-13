If big consulting firms have done very well out of the federal government over the past decade, the major political parties have — relatively speaking — done very well from them in return. In May, the Centre for Public Integrity calculated that the big four audit/consulting firms had handed over $4 million in donations and other contributions to the major parties since 2012.

Biggest among the big four is PwC — it has provided more than half of all donations in that time, conveniently given it is also the biggest supplier of consultancy services to the Commonwealth over the past decade, according to Australian National Audit Office data, having secured $420 million in taxpayer funds.

You could see this as a generous return on investment — spend $4 million, get $420 million, nice work if you can get it — but that ignores that the big four don’t just provide services to governments, but provide services to private clients who are themselves affected by government policy. So there’s a double conflict of interest in big four donations that is unique to those firms: they are not merely seeking advantage for themselves but also for their non-government clients. Donations yield access to political decision-makers, so the more you want to both influence and obtain information from decision-makers on behalf of other clients, the more you need to get access to them.