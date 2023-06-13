We’re all talking about housing at the moment, and what we should be building better. One thing we need to build is better YIMBYs. YIMBYs? They’re the “Yes In My Backyard” movement that kicked off in the US a few years ago.

Initially political libertarians doing some political “seeding”, in Australia it is largely younger people lining up against those they accuse of being NIMBYs, the “Not In My Backyard”-ers. The YIMBY movement is raucous, energetic, and bold — and also utterly misdirected in its critique, poor in its analysis, serves its ostensible cause badly, but possibly serves some shadowy masters well.

NIMBYs are not getting a good shake in the media, it’s fair to say. They’ve been portrayed as unrealistic blockers of new housing blocks. In Melbourne, a series of lurid articles in The Age have emphasised some of the more particular and peculiar heritage and planning cases around. Articles there, and here, have identified drawn-out planning struggles over height and heritage as the main barrier to an increase in the inner- and middle-ring housing supply. If only these people got out of the way, there’d be apartments for all.