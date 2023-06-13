It’s almost always the same. In the shadows of Australian plenty, a child wearing a wafer-thin polo cuts a lonely figure, eyes trained on worn shoes. As the camera pans out, the scene ripples with pathos at their unconcealed exclusion from the nation’s social fabric.

At this point, a Smith Family voiceover tells you the child is emblematic of one in six children in our (staggeringly wealthy) country, but — reassuringly — it’s within your power to help ensure one of these 850,000 children has “a chance to succeed” at school.

Against this chilling lament, two questions suggest themselves. How many of us reach the end of the advertisement without also staring down at our shoes or, put differently, have become so inured to the invisible poor that we’re able to navigate that sting of conscience with precision? And do we truly comprehend the scale of what’s at stake? After all, the endgame of such crushing poverty for all of society is, I promise, much worse than you think.