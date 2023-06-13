“You’ve got mail” is no letter-opening ceremony for dingo researcher Dr Kylie Cairns. An Australia Post parcel addressed to her could be anything from a giant bottle of blood (which she says makes her think, “How did you do that? How did you get that in there?”) to a whole dingo head. Occasionally these dingo consignments even come hand-delivered from Cairns’ extensive network of citizen scientists.

“Normally, I ask people to preserve it first by putting the dingo parts in a bag of salt before they send it in. But if they’re in the desert it’s already dry, so all they have to do is cut an ear off, put it in a paper bag and send it in. It’s kind of like jerky,” Cairns told Crikey. “Sometimes I say to the mail room, ‘Ooh, put that one straight in the freezer, please’.”

Cairns has conducted genetic research on dingoes and “wild dogs” for the past six years to ascertain what proportion of the Australia’s canine population are dingo purebreds compared with dingo-wild dog hybrids.