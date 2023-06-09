We haven’t heard a whole lot from BHP about how terrible Labor’s industrial relations reforms are — specifically its “same work, same pay” crackdown on the abuse of contractors — since it was forced to reveal one of Australia’s biggest wage theft scandals last week: the underpayment of nearly 30,000 workers, to the tune of more than $400 million. They don’t do anything by halves at “the Big Australian”.

BHP’s theft from its workers is second only to the one admitted to by Woolworths — the Fresh Food People are now looking at more than $750 million in compensation.