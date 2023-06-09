On February 14 2019, then-home affairs minister Peter Dutton told radio shock jock Ray Hadley on 2GB that

from our perspective the most important thing here is to make sure that we get national security right, that we protect our borders. We’ve spoken to the sailors who pulled the kids out of the water, the half-eaten torsos, those people, those sailors, members of Border Force, I mean they’re people still to this very day with PTSD and they’ve never recovered and some never will. The most important thing for us is to make sure that boats don’t start, don’t get back through.

Dutton’s narrative here conveys a sense of Australia as a nation that controls people’s movements because it cares. But while “stopping the boats so the kids don’t drown” has been framed as an act of humanitarian governance, it is deeply harmful. It could also be considered illegal under international law, as turning back boats is refoulement (returning people to places they have fled and where they are in likely danger of persecution). The use of mandatory detention as a deterrence strategy might also be considered illegal, as the government imprisons groups of people arbitrarily and indefinitely.