Peter Gleeson, the former Sky News presenter and Courier-Mail columnist who was shown the door for a swarm of plagiarism incidents last November, has been tapped by Nine to host Brisbane’s 4BC Drive slot until it can find a permanent replacement for outgoing host Neil Breen.

The move was announced in a note from 4BC content manager Max Dudley on Thursday, which asked staffers to join him in welcoming Gleeson, a “seasoned journalist” who will fill the chair from June 26.