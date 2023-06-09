Thumbing through Crikey’s virtual pages, you could be forgiven for being confused about the cause of inflation. Maeve McGregor laid the blame for rocketing prices on cost-side pressures. Bernard Keane by contrast attributed inflation’s rise to nasty profiteering corporations increasing prices.
While McGregor and Keane are taking almost diametrically opposite views on the cause of inflation, both make little sense.
