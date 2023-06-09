In Hannah Gadsby’s standup special Nanette — essentially the world’s least successful resignation letter, propelling its creator to international stardom and a string of other stand-up shows — the comedian’s qualifications in art and their disdain for Pablo Picasso produces the memorable line that Cubism was simply the product of Picasso’s decision to “put a kaleidoscope filter” on his penis.

Five years later, we get It’s Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby — “It is a title so silly that I cannot even type it; I am cutting and pasting,” writes The New York Times — and by God does everyone seem to hate it. From inception to resolution, almost none of the art critics to review the exhibition has a good word to say about it.

Even before the show was available to be reviewed it was getting bad notices on account of the connection between the Brooklyn Museum, where it was to be housed, and the Sackler family. The same Sackler family which just paid a US$6 billion settlement in lawsuits linked to the US opioid crisis that it built its wealth on.