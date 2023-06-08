Has there ever been a less credible governor of the Reserve Bank than Philip Lowe at this point?

Earlier this week, Australia’s most senior and authoritative economics columnist, Ross Gittins, fired a remarkable broadside at Lowe, accusing him of being dishonest to a parliamentary committee, of partisanship with big business against workers, and of being “happy for ordinary workers to suffer”.

Sure, other governors, and Lowe himself, have been the target of tabloid criticisms at times of rising interest rates. No one, except inflation hawks and savers, likes rate rises, and pushing rates up will never win you a popularity contest. But the harsh criticism of Gittins — who has probably forgotten more central bankers than the rest of us have ever known — is a very different, and far more serious, matter.