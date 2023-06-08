The dominant reaction to Reserve Bank head Philip Lowe’s helpful suggestion to renters that they consider flatsharing was irritation. Mine was a brief musing that it might prove the seed of a reality TV venture, once Lowe has departed from the bank, possibly before this article is concluded.

Picture this: a young Married at First Sight-style couple, sparkling Anglo, Gazman-outfitted, arguing viciously in their lovely overpriced apartment. Suddenly a helicopter whoosh, and someone’s on the balcony opening the screen door. It’s Philip Lowe, head of the RBA!

“Troy,” says Philip softly, as the music starts, “I think what Madison’s saying is she wants to be treated like a woman, but not like a girl.”