Democratic presidential nominee and self-help author Marianne Williamson promised Australians she would drop all charges against Julian Assange on her first day as US president should she be elected in 2024, despite having only an outside chance.

The promise was made in an interview with ABC Radio National on Thursday, during which Williamson waved away questions about whether she would uphold America’s commitment to the AUKUS deal, but promised to “withdraw all charges” laid against Assange.

“Because I believe that the free press is sacrosanct. I do not believe that Julian Assange or anyone else should have their life so horribly caught up to be treated or mistreated in such a horrible way,” Williamson said, “for simply practising journalism.”