The Australian Greens announced a new policy on Israel and Palestine this week and it’s already causing conniptions in the pro-Israel lobby.

After the party released details about its revised position, stating that Israel is “practising the crime of apartheid” against Palestinians, both the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) and Australia-Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) issued statements accusing the Greens of anti-Semitism and extremism.

“Their portrayal of Israel doesn’t reflect reality and their suggestion that Israel is a colonialist country is a bigoted attempt to reject Jewish indigeneity to the land,” the ZFA said.