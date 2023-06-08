As rents skyrocket and housing vacancies plummet, the Greens are blocking Labor’s legislation to build 30,000 social and affordable homes.

Housing Minister Julie Collins says it’s time to “stop the delays and pass the bill”. In return for their votes, the Greens are demanding Labor invest more in housing and impose a rent freeze. At stake is Labor’s $10 billion housing Australia future fund, a key election pledge.

The fund won’t directly finance new dwellings; it will be invested. Annual returns will then provide an ongoing subsidy, bridging the gap between the cost of building and operating homes and the low rents paid by tenants. This secure revenue stream will flow to housing providers, enabling them to construct dwellings by raising finance from other sources, such as superannuation funds.