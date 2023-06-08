A $4 million grant might be a mere blip in the scheme of things, but that tiny sum, pledged by Scott Morrison to a religious rehab centre, tells us all we need to know about the degradation of government under his leadership. It also tells us why the Liberal Party is — or should be — unelectable until it changes its culture from the top.

The grant to Perth’s Esther Foundation was picked apart by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) in an examination of the $2 billion Community Health and Hospitals Program (CHHP) grants program released this week. Alert readers may have noted that the office’s work confirmed much of what Crikey had reported in February last year in our investigative series which revealed the religious abuse inflicted on vulnerable young women who had nowhere to turn. As a result of those revelations, the Esther Foundation was closed down amid a WA parliamentary inquiry into its operations.