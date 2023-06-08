The Daily Telegraph made repeated references to a manslaughter victim’s gender identity where it wasn’t relevant on balance, running the risk of inviting prejudice against transgender people, the Australian Press Council has ruled.

The Sydney tabloid was found to be in breach of the council’s standards of practice in an adjudication released Wednesday, which found early reporting on the manslaughter of Mhelody Polan Bruno by her partner, published in early 2020, had fallen afoul of two general principles.

In the first instance, the Tele was found to have failed to ensure “factual material is presented with reasonable fairness and balance” and that a writer’s opinion isn’t based on inaccurate material or the omission of key facts. In the second, it was found guilty of not taking reasonable steps to avoid causing or contributing to “offence, distress or prejudice, or a substantial risk to health or safety” unless it was in the public interest to do so.