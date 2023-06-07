Sexual assault survivor advocates have called for reflection in newsrooms as they observe increasingly hostile reporting on Brittany Higgins’ sexual assault allegations against former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann.

Last Friday at a Young Achiever Awards night sponsored by the Seven Network, child sexual assault survivor and advocate Harrison James criticised a decision made by executives at the network to broadcast a controversial interview with Lehrmann.

In an acceptance speech for an award for his advocacy work, James said it was “ironic” the interview would air just days later.