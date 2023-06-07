Yesterday’s news that the Victorian government is axing advertisements in print was quickly wrangled by both “Dan Stans” and critics alike into the media’s favoured political storyline of the ongoing conflict between the Andrews government and the old media mastheads of the Herald Sun and The Age.

And, sure, it’s been entertaining to watch old media pivot from its traditional demand that governments “cut spending” to shrieking “Not that spending!” But there’s a bigger story here. The centuries-long link between news media and advertising has snapped. Yesterday’s announcement just forced us to notice it.