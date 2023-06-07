When I started writing about psychedelics in late 2020, it wasn’t hard to canvass what was happening in Australia outside the underground. There was Dr Margaret Ross’s psilocybin trial at Melbourne’s St Vincent’s Hospital and a handful of other clinical studies at various stages, but that was about it.

Since then, the number of trials has exploded. There’ll be about 15 in progress by the end of this year, looking at the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for conditions ranging from PTSD, depression and anxiety to anorexia and alcohol-use disorder.

Meanwhile, Australia has improbably gone from being a laggard in the global psychedelic revival to leading the world in two important respects.