Nine newspapers can “hardly complain” they were sued by disgraced former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He was a panellist at a Crikey event on Tuesday night where the news outlet celebrated subscribers, readers and supporters who had helped fund its defence against a defamation action brought by News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch.

Turnbull took part in a wide-ranging onstage discussion on issues such as media reform, defamation law and freedom of speech, and said it was somewhat unusual for the plaintiff in a libel suit to be more well-resourced than the defendants.