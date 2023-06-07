When Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe raised the prospect last week of people co-habiting with more housemates as rents rise, some lambasted him as if it was an aloof prescription.
But Lowe was merely describing what will inevitably happen if more housing isn’t built, amid concerns that fewer cranes are on the horizons. Last Tuesday, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a large drop in residential buildings approved for construction.
