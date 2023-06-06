“The Australian economy today reflects an unholy mess of monstrously confusing data that’s only getting messier, so it’s time we pause and rethink our approach” is exactly what Philip Lowe should have conceded in Senate estimates last week, but did not.

The Reserve Bank governor instead prevaricated, serving the Senate economics committee his usual blend of contradiction, dissembling and defensive posturing.

It’s no secret Australia’s central bank has engaged in a series of rapid interest rate rises over the past several months as it grapples to dampen high inflation. So much is to be expected, given what’s passed for conventional or “orthodox” thinking about the challenge of inflation in recent decades.