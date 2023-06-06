Network Ten has successfully landed a court order that would prevent Peter van Onselen, its former political editor, from airing criticism of it after he asked questions in a recent newspaper column about the network’s corporate viability.

Ten moved to expedite proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, in response to a column written by van Onselen late last month in The Australian. The network argues the column put the political commentator in breach of his contract.

In the column, which carried the headline “Paramount woes raise questions about the long term viability of Network 10”, van Onselen called into doubt the network’s commercial prospects after its US-based parent company, Paramount, saw its share price tumble in the face of streaming headwinds.