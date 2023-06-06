To quote the great poet Buck Nasty: Mark McGowan — our former WA premier and “state daddy” — is bombed out and depleted.

And fair enough. Three-plus years of being fetishised by the world’s weirdest 19-year-old 37-year-olds would surely take a toll on your psyche, especially one as otherwise plain as McGowan’s, who has only ever fetishised the defence reserves.

The problem with yassifying anyone — or anything — in Perth is that our accent tends to make the American drag queens’ pronunciation of “yasss” (as in yasss, queen) sound vaguely South African, and thus deeply off-putting.