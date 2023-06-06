When you teach social theory to undergraduates, and do the whole “stages of history” thing, you talk to them about capitalism and modernity and then point out that earlier stages inhere. Look at a barbecue for friends and family, you say. You don’t charge people to attend. Nor do they bill you for helping out. People kind of work out what to do, and in some vestigial way an earlier form of human connection persists.

But what about feudalism, someone might ask. A few ceremonial offices aside, where’s that? (At that point you can point out the weirdness of rent, but that’s a mixed case.)

Instead, there are the courts.