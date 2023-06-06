The trial and subsequent conviction of Kathleen Folbigg for the murder of her three infant children and manslaughter of a fourth child have been proved to be a dire miscarriage of justice, with Folbigg pardoned after spending two decades in prison.

A mother killing her children plays into the worst fears of society. An unimaginable horror, it captures the fascination of the public and media. Sally Clark, Angela Cannings, Donna Anthony and Trupti Patel — all were sentenced to life in prison over the deaths of their children and were later exonerated.

One thing that stands out in all these cases is not whether a woman is capable of killing her own children but that mothers are set up to fail, and are then promptly judged and punished when they show signs of falling from the high standards set for them.