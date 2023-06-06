At the heart of the Israel Folau case are issues of expression and consequence. In particular, Folau’s right to express his religious beliefs about homosexuality on his personal social media channels, and to retain those expressions after his employer Rugby Australia — by its own volition and under pressure from corporate sponsors — made clear they violated its code of conduct.

Folau and his supporters see freedom of speech as the central concern, but the case is more nuanced than that.

The Folau controversy calls on a different idea of religious freedom than what prevailed in days gone by. What used to be understood as a negative right — to be left alone to practise one’s faith and not suffer employment discrimination on the basis of it — is today a more proactive freedom to spread the word of one’s religion.