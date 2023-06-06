When Justice Anthony Besanko knocked out Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation claims in straight sets last week, Australia’s media mostly celebrated the result as a win for investigative journalism and press freedom.

But in the days since, some conservative media have shuffled back towards the Victorian Medal recipient, hosing down the significance of the historic judgment and casting doubt on the reporting that led there.

Leading the charge was Peta Credlin, who was one of the first media figures to defend Roberts-Smith. In a Daily Telegraph opinion piece the day after the verdict, Credlin took issue with drawing conclusions from Besanko’s findings about Roberts-Smith’s behaviour.