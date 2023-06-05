Anyone who has lived for a decent amount of time in Western Australia’s capital will be familiar with being “Perthed”. At parties, on first dates, during workplace icebreakers, you can more or less set your watch by how long it takes two newly introduced people to find out where they have a mutual close friend or social group in common somewhere in the giant country town*. This, as the events of the weekend demonstrate, applies to the highest levels of power in the state.

Anyone who bristled at our characterisation of departed Western Australian emperor premier Mark McGowan as someone far too ensconced in big business to offer voters any true alternatives might wish to consider literally his final act in the role.

On Friday, he awarded Western Australia’s Person of the Year — decided by Celebrate WA, a non-profit sponsored by BHP, the WA government and Lotterywest — to the humble and under-recognised comedian, poet, Trumpette and mining billionaire Gina Rinehart.