I remember 1967, and being taken as a five-year-old by my grandmother and aunties to the polling booth at a little country school called Nangus Primary on the road to Gundagai. Nangus is a big floodplain where the Murrumbidgee widens out before it narrows, quickens and swings upstream.

My grandmother was born on this floodplain and so was her grandmother, as well as my aunties and mother. I grew up on the floodplain too. Yet on this day, everyone at the polling booth — from the fifth-generation farmer to the teacher who had just moved there at the start of the year — had an opinion of us, and of Aboriginal people.

I was a child who didn’t get out much, and my five-year-old brain was burning and swelling, not just with the views I heard but with the volume and confidence with which they were delivered. I asked my grandmother about it. She said everyone likes to gossip about Blakfellas — without us, she laughed, no one would have anything to talk about. But you don’t have to act like they think we do, she said.