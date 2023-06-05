Having to baste our brains with Australian media daily, we in the bunker have developed an innate sense of stories that in their tone and content are completely unique to each publication. Take the following, published on last Monday’s front page and continued on page three, which we believe is in the running for the “most Sydney Morning Herald article possible” award.

(Image: The Sydney Morning Herald)

That it concerns “ferry safety”. That it’s about private school boys, and as such concerns something nobody outside Sydney’s wealthy harbourside suburbs could conceivably give even the merest toss about.

It’s the best example of the “private school” subgenre of SMH classics we’ve seen since reading the following paragraph: