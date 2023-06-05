There’s suddenly a Succession-sized hole in the lives of media junkies fascinated with that longest-running of Australian soap operas: just what’s happening with the Murdochs?

As it turned out last week (spoiler warning), the television drama reached back past the still-unfinished Murdoch storyline all the way to King Lear. The drama, like the play, ended with all three kids out of the action and Wambsgans (aka Edgar, or “poor Tom”) in charge, under the guidance of the old Roy’s retainers and the tutelage of “the Vikings” (standing in for Lear’s France).

Makes sense: our bunyip aristocracy of oft-knighted media moguls has long offered up the sort of dynastic narrative that in Shakespeare’s time depended on kings and ambitious princes. Moguls like the Murdochs and, until recently, the Packers — and before them, the Fairfaxes, the Nortons, the Denisons and the Symes.