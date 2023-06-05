Now that the defamation case of the century is over, what happens next for the key players?

Apart from an enormous $25 million-plus costs bill, the biggest problem with losing for Ben Roberts-Smith and his well-funded support network is that journalists like Nick McKenzie are now free to produce a steady stream of stories relying on all the information gathered during the five-year lawsuit.

And so it was over the weekend with McKenzie producing this Sunday story about the alleged intimidation of witnesses, which included Roberts-Smith reportedly emailing a legal threat to Gina Rinehart because she had a relative in the SAS who was one of his internal critics. Extraordinary!