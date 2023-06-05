On Thursday, my Higher Education Contribution Scheme (HECS) debt increased by $2445.87. I’m lucky — many other graduates are facing much steeper increases, some over $7000.

HECS debts are indexed to inflation on June 1 each year. But this year, inflation has soared to its highest level (7.1%) since HECS’s introduction in 1989 — at which time student contributions were only $1800 per year.

Many debtors took to Twitter dismayed at the historic hike, with some questioning HECS’ design and rationale. Critics and defenders of the scheme adopted their usual postures, with the Greens calling to “abolish student debt”, while others stressed its income contingency.