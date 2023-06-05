Disruptive political protest has been a key topic over recent months in Europe, the United Kingdom and in Australia.

In Germany, anti-oil protesters threw food at artworks in galleries and glued themselves to major freeways around Berlin and other cities, blocking traffic for hours and resulting in months-long prison sentences.

In the United Kingdom, two protesters have been jailed for up to three years for a 40-hour demonstration on a bridge at Dartford across the Thames, which police say caused “gridlock for miles around” and delayed almost 565,000 drivers.