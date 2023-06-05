Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has accused the ABC of broadcasting Brittany Higgins’ National Press Club address to “prejudice” criminal proceedings brought against him.

The allegation was made by Lehrmann through his lawyers in documents filed in the Federal Court on Monday. In them, Lehrmann’s lawyers describe the decision to air Higgins’ address live on February 9 last year as “recklessly indifferent, negligent and wilfully blind” to the possibility that Higgins would repeat “defamatory” claims against him ahead of his Supreme Court trial.

The ABC became the third media organisation to face defamation action from Lehrmann in early April for its decision to air a joint National Press Club address from Higgins and Grace Tame, and to later upload the address to its YouTube channel.