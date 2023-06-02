This piece is part of a series. Find the full series here.

Last year, C|T Group finally achieved the golden dream for any lobbying firm when one of its former principals was appointed to run the office of the UK prime minister.

It was, alas, all too brief. Prime Minister Liz Truss only lasted 45 days before being forced to stand down after a series of her policies — including abolishing the 45% top income tax rate — triggered a crisis in the financial markets.