It’s not yet the first day of summer in Canada and the Great White North is battling hundreds of bushfires of an “unprecedented” scale, with blazes having charred some 2.7 million hectares so far — half of the total area burnt in Australia’s deadly Black Summer in 2019-20.

The size of Canada’s scorched land is 10 times the national 10-year average, a grave Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said, declaring “these conditions early in the season are unprecedented” and exacerbated by climate change.

Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are battling the ferocious blazes alongside Canadian authorities and will be joined by more than 300 firefighters pouring in from the US and South Africa.