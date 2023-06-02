The devastating fall from grace of the nation’s most decorated living soldier is a story about a war criminal, a murderer, a bully and, as the Federal Court unceremoniously concluded on Thursday, an unchecked liar.

It’s also a tale about the distorting influence wealth and privilege are liable to visit on basal democratic norms, such as the rule of law, and not least a story about unflinching media courage on a matter of the highest public interest.

There are, in this connection, few things that command greater national significance than war crimes committed in our name, particularly at the hands of a supposed war hero. For this reason, the legacy of Ben Roberts-Smith will always be bookended by disgrace, moral travesty and a betrayal that strikes at the soul of the nation.