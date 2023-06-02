When giving interviews on high-profile defamation cases, journalists commonly ask, “How significant is this case?” Lawyers approach that question with the law in mind. Did the case change the law?

With respect to Ben Roberts-Smith’s lawsuit, the legal answer is anticlimactic: we don’t know yet. The reasons for Justice Besanko’s decision have been suppressed while government lawyers ensure they wouldn’t undermine our country’s national security interests. We will know more in a few days.