Until recently, not many people had heard of the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB).

The national agency is responsible for registering and regulating tax agents and suburban accountants. By all measures, it’s been a relatively sleepy corner of the regulatory universe.

All that has changed in recent months, after the TPB released a fascinating decision earlier this year about PwC tax guru Peter-John Collins. If you’ve been following the ever-expanding PwC scandal, you’ll know that the crucial information about Collins leaking top-secret tax information to a bunch of multinational clients came from the TPB — as a result of it banning Collins from tax work for two years.