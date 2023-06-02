Alert! Alert all the care feminists out there (and I dearly hope we are growing in number). You may have missed a very important announcement this week.

But first, for the uninitiated, here’s what I mean when I talk about “care feminism”.

In my book Leaning Out, I devoted a whole chapter to the shift from career feminism to care feminism. I argued that we were emerging from a decade dominated by “empowerment” feminism that focused on what individual women should do to overcome decades of inequality in the workplace. Fixing systems and tackling structural inequality? No thank you. Power posing and endless “confidence industrial complex” workshops aimed at fixing women? Yes please.