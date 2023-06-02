Remember the IPA? It’s still kinda going, even though it’s lost its direct line to government, and its megaphone, The Australian, is a ruin, gutted by cuts. Now Tim Wilson et al are in some weird crypto unit at RMIT (public) university, and bearded Senator James Paterson looks like the aromatherapist your divorced mother married.

But in its glory days, the IPA had dreams, and chief among them was the privatisation of the ABC. But it saw it as a fond hope, a pole star. The affection for Aunty was so widespread across the political and social spectrum that budging it seemed impossible.