Ella Chanel, a former adviser to Matthew Guy, is taking the Victorian Liberal Party to the Human Rights Commission, alleging multiple racial microaggressions in the party’s head office. Tim Anderson, the Sydney University political economy lecturer unfairly sacked for circulating comparisons of Israel and the Nazis, has lost his claim for damages arising from the “hurt and humiliation” suffered because of the university’s unjust move. And on Sunday, independent Senator Lidia Thorpe announced she will lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the Greens for alleged racist incidents while she was a senator for the party.

That’s just this week. These come a month or so after the announcements by Sydney MLA Alex Greenwich and Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi that they would be going after One Nation’s Mark Latham and Pauline Hanson, respectively, for some tweets and a bit of follow-up, alleged to be libellous and vilifying.