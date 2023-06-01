What happens when the apparent long-standing solidity of a two-party system suddenly collapses? A look at Spain, with its latest round of elections called for June 23, gives us some idea.
In Spain, the fragmentation of the two-party system is seeing rising parties on both the right and the left. Polling suggests Spain could be following Italy’s lead in inviting its post-fascist party into the centre of the national government.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.