Organisations supporting the Yes vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament are growing in number, but there remain some notable absences from the sign-up sheet.

Although few organisations are publicly campaigning for a No vote, many are opting for a “politically neutral” path. That can mean no comment at all or taking a leaf out of the government’s playbook and leaning into a “public awareness” campaign.

So why are companies so eager to say Yes? “It’s good for business,” Sally Rugg told Crikey.