There appear to be no winners in the Hawthorn racism scandal, with the AFL announcing on Tuesday that there were no adverse findings against the three accused former staff members, Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt. The First Nations complainants who were part of the process also agreed that no further investigation should occur.

There are likely to be subsequent actions, including Hawthorn being investigated for its botched handling of the initial investigation and claims lodged with the Australian Human Rights Commission (a process that would likely take years to resolve), but from the AFL’s perspective, the issue seems finalised.

Clarkson, Fagan and Burt were accused of the most grievous allegations, including the forced separation of families and compelling a pregnancy termination. The AFL’s investigation essentially exonerates them, but they will forever be tainted by the allegations.